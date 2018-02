Feb 6 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp:

* ACXIOM REALIGNS PORTFOLIO TO DRIVE LONG-TERM SUCCESS

* ACXIOM CORP - ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT ITS RESULTS UNDER REALIGNED BUSINESS UNITS IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2019​

* ACXIOM CORP - ‍ACXIOM TO EXPLORE OPTIONS FOR MARKETING SOLUTIONS BUSINESS​

* ACXIOM - MARKETING SOLUTIONS BUSINESS​ ‍OPTIONS MAY INCLUDE ACQUISITION, TAX-FREE MERGER, JV, SPIN-OFF, SALE, OTHER POTENTIAL STRATEGIC COMBINATIONS

* ACXIOM CORP - ‍CONSOLIDATES ALL IDENTITY ASSETS INTO LIVERAMP​