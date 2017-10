Oct 5 (Reuters) - Inotek’s

* ‍Adage Capital Partners reports 5.55 percent stake in Inotek Pharmaceuticals as of September 26 - SEC filing​

* ‍Adage Capital Partners says acquired shares of Inotek Pharma because they represent an “attractive investment opportunity”​

* ‍Adage Capital Partners - Acquired shares of Inotek's common stock pursuant to investment strategies, including merger arbitrage and event driven strategies​