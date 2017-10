Oct 18 (Reuters) - Adairs Ltd

* Sees FY18 ‍sales $290 million to $305​ million

* ‍Sees FY18 EBIT between $34.5 million and $39​ million

* ‍Sees LFL sales growth for FY18 to be in range of 5 percent - 10 percent