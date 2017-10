Sept 15 (Reuters) - ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD

* DISPOSAL OF INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM

* ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA-AGREEMENT WITH FORTUNE INSIGHT FOR SALE OF 75% INTEREST IN BLAZER DELIGHT, THROUGH WHICH ADAM HOLDS INTEREST IN GLOBAL PHARM FOR $15.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)