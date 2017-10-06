FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica
October 6, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals says ‍on Oct 4, unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica - SEC Filing

* Adamas Pharma - ‍Moehs will supply to adamas amantadine hcl, active pharmaceutical ingredient in Adamas’s product Gocovri extended-release capsules​

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Adamas will provide Moehs with forecasts and purchase orders for quantities of API, and moehs will supply Adamas with API​

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍agreement has a term of 14 years​ Source text :(bit.ly/2z4PX3F) Further company coverage:

