Feb 22 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS REPORTS RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.27

* SAYS FOR 2018, ADAMAS EXPECTS FULL-YEAR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO BE BETWEEN $45 MILLION AND $50 MILLION

* QUARTERLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $568,000 VERSUS $37,000