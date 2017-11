BRIEF-Adapt IT says to buy CDR Live and subsidiaries

Nov 22 (Reuters) - ADAPT IT HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍TOTAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION COMPRISES A CASH AMOUNT OF R42.8 MILLION

* ‍LEGAL EFFECTIVE DATE OF ACQUISITION IS 1 JULY 2017​

* ‍TOTAL PURCHASE CONSIDERATION COMPRISE ALSO A CONTINGENT EARN-OUT AMOUNT LIMITED TO A MAXIMUM PURCHASE CONSIDERATION OF R31.2 MILLION

* ENTERED INTO FOUR TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS TO BUY CDR LIV, LGR SOUTH AFRICA AND LGR AUSTRALIA​, SHARE CAPITAL OF AND SHAREHOLDER CLAIMS IN LGR ANALYTICS

* ‍ACQUISITION IS SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS PRECEDENT, ALL OF WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO BE FULFILLED BY NO LATER THAN 31 JAN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)