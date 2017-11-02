FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.00
November 2, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Adaptimmune Therapeutics Q3 loss per share $0.00

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc

* Adaptimmune reports third quarter 2017 financial results and business updates

* Q3 revenue $27.2 million versus $2.4 million

* Q3 revenue view $6.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.00

* Adaptimmune- existing cash, cash equivalents, securities, income from GSK on transition of NY-ESO program to fund operating plan through to early 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

