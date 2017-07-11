FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems, on July 7, 2017 co entered into agreement, plan of merger with Regional Health Properties
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 8:38 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems, on July 7, 2017 co entered into agreement, plan of merger with Regional Health Properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc:

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - on July 7, 2017 co entered into an agreement and plan of merger with regional health properties inc- sec filing

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - effective at time of merger, RHE will succeed to assets, continue business and assume obligations of Adcare

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement adcare will merge with and into RHE with RHE continuing as surviving entity of merger Source text (bit.ly/2u5e8zi) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.