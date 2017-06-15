FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 9:20 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Adcock Ingram says settlement reached in merger complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd:

* Settlement reached in competition commission investigation

* Settlement has been reached in respect of a pre-implementation of a merger complaint referral by competition commission

* In order to avoid litigation, respondents have, without admitting guilt, reached a settlement with competition commission

* Settlement has been confirmed by competition tribunal

* Respondents have agreed to pay a settlement amount of 2 mln rand and to develop, implement a competition law compliance programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

