Feb 27 (Reuters) - ADDERACARE AB:

* TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF SEK 16.2 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE IS SEK 8.40 PER SHARE‍​

* SCHEDULED SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: MARCH 29 - APRIL 17, 2018​

* OFFER COMPRISES 1,924,045 SHARES​