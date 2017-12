Dec 27 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* ADDITIONAL TEXAS STAKEHOLDERS JOIN ONCOR-SEMPRA ENERGY SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT

* SEMPRA ENERGY - ALLIANCE FOR RETAIL MARKETS, TEXAS ENERGY ASSOCIATION FOR MARKETERS JOINED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT FOR CO‘S PENDING ENERGY FUTURE DEAL

* SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ‍SIX SETTLING PARTIES AGREED THAT ACQUISITION IS IN "PUBLIC INTEREST, MEETS TEXAS STATUTORY STANDARDS​"