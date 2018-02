Feb 6 (Reuters) - Addvalue Technologies Ltd:

* ADDVALUE COLLABORATES WITH HUAAN XINGKE, A BEIJING TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, TO DEVELOP MULTI-MODE BROADBAND TERMINAL

* DEAL EXPECTED TO DELIVER PRODUCTS OVER 3 YEARS STARTING FROM H2 OF 2018 AT EXPECTED COMBINED REVENUE OF OVER US$12 MILLION​