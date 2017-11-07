FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in UK
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay
The road to Brexit
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Technology
Fox in the Mouse House could give Disney an edge in streaming
Entertainment
November 7, 2017 / 8:12 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Adecco Group Ag

* Adecco CEO Alain Dehaze tells Reuters he is positive about prospects for global hiring

* Adecco CEO says write down is accounting issue, does not affect business

* Adecco CFO says company has already delivered 50 million eur in savings, on course for 250 million savings target in 2020

* Adecco CEO says Brexit uncertainty hitting hiring for professional and permanent staff in UK

* Adecco CEO says he is positive about further growth potential in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

