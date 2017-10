Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adecco Group Ag

* Adecco CEO says growth in July was a “good 6 percent”

* Adecco CEO tells reuters does not see any reason why growth in France should stop

* Adecco CEO says declines in britain probably due to brexit uncertainty

* Adecco CEO says definitely more optimistic about european economy than three or months ago, sees growth continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)