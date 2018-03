BRIEF-Adecco CEO says macroeconomic signs are good, sees no disruption in growth

March 1 (Reuters) - Adecco Group:

* ADECCO CEO TELLS REUTERS MACROECONOMIC SIGNS ARE GOOD, THERE IS NO DISRUPTION IN GROWTH PATTERN

* ADECCO CEO SAYS JANUARY IS ALWAYS COMPLEX MONTH, SOME COUNTRIES START LATE, NOT WORRIED ABOUT SLOWER GROWTH AT START OF YEAR

* ADECCO CEO SAYS CURRENT GROWTH RATE IN FRANCE CAN BE MAINTAINED

* ADECCO CEO SEES WAGE INFLATION OF 2 - 4 PERCENT IN AMERICA AND GERMANY, NO PRESSURE ON WAGES ELSEWHERE

* ADECCO CEO SAYS FINANCIAL SERVICES STILL RELUCTANT TO HIRE IN LONDON DUE TO BREXIT UNCERTAINTY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)