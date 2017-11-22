BRIEF-Adecco says ‍appoints Ian Lee and Rob James to its executive committee​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Adecco Group
* Says appoints Ian Lee and Chief Information Officer Rob James to its executive committee as of 2018
* Says Lee will take up the role of Regional Head of Asia Pacific (APAC), which will include India.
* Says Sergio Picarelli will become additionally responsible for the brands Lee Hecht Harrison, Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark globally.
* Says Christophe Duchatellier will become globally responsible for Spring Professional and Badenoch & Clark. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)