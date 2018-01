Jan 11 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* INCREASES ITS INVESTMENT IN COM2M GMBH, EXPANDING ITS ACTIVITIES IN THE INTERNET OF THINGS AS A FUTURE FIELD OF BUSINESS

* HAS INCREASED ITS INVESTMENT IN DORTMUND-BASED COM2M GMBH FROM A SHAREHOLDING OF 24.9 % TO ROUGHLY 60 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)