Feb 16 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ADESSO AG: SALES AND EARNINGS FORECASTS FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE EXCEEDED AFTER A GOOD FINAL QUARTER

* ‍IT IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED GROUP SALES GUIDANCE (EUR 270 TO 300 MILLION) FOR FULL-YEAR 2017​

* IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FROM AUGUST 2017 FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 (EUR 20 TO 24 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)