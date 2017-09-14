FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADF Group Inc reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
September 14, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in a month

BRIEF-ADF Group Inc reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Adf Group Inc:

* ADF Group Inc announces the results for the three-month and six-month periods ended july 31, 2017

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.06

* Q2 revenue C$45.3 million versus C$19.9 million

* ADF Group Inc - as at July 31, 2017, backlog stood at $135.1 million versus $194.5 million on January 31, 2017

* ADF Group Inc - contracts on hand on July 31, 2017, will be carried out between now and end of fiscal year ending January 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

