Jan 16 (Reuters) - ADIUVO INVESTMENTS SA:

* ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANY SIGNS LETTER OF OFFER ON POTENTIAL SALE OF ASSETS

* ITS UNIT, JOINT POLISH INVESTMENT FUND CV (JPIF), IN TALKS TO SELL SOME ASSETS

* JPIF NEGOTIATES SALE OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS TO ITS TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)