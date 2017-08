BRIEF-ADL Partner H1 net sales raise to 62.2 million euro

July 27 (Reuters) - ADL PARTNER SA:

* ATTICIPATES FURTHER STRENGTHENING EFFICIENCY (NOT 'REMAINS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO IMPROVE ITS PERFORMANCE YET FURTHER')

* H1 NET SALES EUR 62.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 59.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LAUNCHED, PARTICULARLY ON ADLP ASSURANCES, ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE HAVING AN IMPACT ON RESULTS

* FURTHER STRENGTHENING EFFICIENCY OF ITS OFFERS AND DIVERSIFYING ITS ACTIVITIES, WILL BE ABLE TO SUSTAINABLY CONSOLIDATE ITS POTENTIAL FOR GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY