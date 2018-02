BRIEF-ADM Co Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.39

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co:

* ADM REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS OF $1.39 PER SHARE, $0.82 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.82

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.39

* ‍EXPECT IMPROVING RESULTS THROUGH 2018 AS CO‘S STRATEGY ADVANCES​

* QTRLY REVENUE $‍16,070​ MILLION VERSUS $16,501 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍EPS AS REPORTED INCLUDES A $0.08/SHARE CHARGE RELATED TO ASSET IMPAIRMENTS AND RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES

* QTRLY EPS AS REPORTED INCLUDES ‍POSITIVE $0.65 PER SHARE NET TAX ADJUSTMENT PRIMARILY RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM​

* QTRLY AGRICULTURAL SERVICES OPERATING PROFIT OF $‍301​ MILLION VERSUS $245 MILLION LAST YEAR

* QTRLY OILSEEDS PROCESSING OPERATING PROFIT OF $‍202​ MILLION VERSUS $239 MILLION LAST YEAR

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $16.66 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍TAX ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT TOTALING $379 MILLION IN CURRENT QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE​