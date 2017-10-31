FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ADM reports third quarter earnings of $0.34 per share, $0.45 per share on an adjusted basis
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 31, 2017 / 11:56 AM / in 20 hours

BRIEF-ADM reports third quarter earnings of $0.34 per share, $0.45 per share on an adjusted basis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co

* ADM reports third quarter earnings of $0.34 per share, $0.45 per share on an adjusted basis

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - qtrly revenues $‍​14,827 million versus $15,832 million last year

* Archer Daniels Midland Co qtrly oilseeds processing segment adjusted operating profit of $119 million versus $145 million last year

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - qtrly agricultural services segment adjusted operating profit of $‍87​ million versus $195 million last year

* Q3 revenue view $16.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Archer Daniels Midland-in oilseeds processing,crushing and origination results in quarter impacted by compressed global crush margins

* Archer Daniels Midland-in oilseeds processing,crushing and origination results in quarter also impacted by weak south america origination margins​

* Archer Daniels Midland Co - qtrly ‍EPS as reported of $0.34 includes a $0.12 per share charge related to asset impairments and restructuring activities​

* Archer Daniels Midland-qtrly segment operating profit includes $63 million charges ($0.07 per share) related to asset impairment, restructuring charges

* Archer Daniels - “‍Q3 results were below expectations, as operating environment in AG services, oilseeds businesses was more challenging than anticipated​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

