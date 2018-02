Feb 27 (Reuters) - ADMIRAL CAPITAL A/S:

* H1 2017/18 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND VALUE ADJUSTMENTS DKK 15.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 11.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 2017/18 NET SALES DKK ‍​58.2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 60.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STILL EXPECTS A PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND VALUE ADJUSTED. FOR ACCOUNTING YEAR 2017/18 IN THE RANGE OF DKK 32-35 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)