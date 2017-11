Nov 15 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA

* 9MTH ‍INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES OF ADO PROPERTIES ROSE BY 21% TO EUR 78.7 MILLION​

* 9MTH ‍EBITDA FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES INCREASED ALSO BY 21% TO EUR 55.9 MILLION (9M 2016: EUR 46.4 MILLION)​

* 9MTH ‍FFO1 (FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES) INCREASED BY 27.5% UP TO EUR 40.2 MILLION​

* ‍POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)