Sept 18 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A. ACQUIRES IN SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN

* PURCHASE PRICE INCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS FOR 100% OF ACQUIRED ASSETS AMOUNTS TO EUR 262.5

* SIGNED SEVERAL TRANSACTIONS FOR A TOTAL OF 1,594 UNITS IN BERLIN OF WHICH 1,467 ARE RESIDENTIAL UNITS AND 127 ARE COMMERCIAL UNITS

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR DURING Q4 2017