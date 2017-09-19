FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adobe reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Adobe reports Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe reports record revenue

* Q3 revenue $1.84 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.82 billion

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly ‍digital media annualized recurring revenue grew to $4.87 billion exiting quarter, a quarter-over-quarter increase of $308 million​

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly ‍deferred revenue grew to approximately $2.20 billion​

* Adobe Systems Inc - Qtrly ‍Adobe Experience Cloud achieved revenue of $508 million, which represents 26 percent year-over-year growth​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.