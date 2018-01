BRIEF-Adobe Sees Q1 2018 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $1.43

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc:

* ADOBE UPDATES Q1 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.20

* SEES Q1 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $4.72

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $1.05

* IMPACT OF NEW U.S. TAX LAW RESULTS IN HIGHER FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE TARGETS

* GIVEN ADOBE‘S FISCAL YEAR 2018 BEGAN DEC. 2, 2017, COMPANY WILL HAVE A PARTIAL-YEAR IMPACT DUE TO TAX CHANGES

* EXPECTS ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP AND NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATES WILL DECLINE SUBSTANTIALLY FROM RATES IN FISCAL YEAR 2017

* ALSO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2019 GAAP AND NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO STABILIZE AT A RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 18 PERCENT

* REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS INCLUDING REVENUE, ARR AND BOOKINGS TARGETS AS APPLICABLE FOR BOTH Q1 AND FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE AROUND $8.725 BILLION

* SEES Q1 TOTAL REVENUE AROUND $2.040 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27, FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $8.71 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $2.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

