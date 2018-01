BRIEF-Adocia Announces Expanded Biochaperone Product Portfolio Beyond Diabetes

Jan 4 (Reuters) - ADOCIA SA:

* ADOCIA ANNOUNCES EXPANDED BIOCHAPERONE® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO BEYOND DIABETES

* BIOCHAPERONE TO BE DEPLOYED IN SELECTED RANGE OF INJECTABLE THERAPEUTICS ACROSS NUMEROUS THERAPEUTIC AREAS​

* ‍INITIAL PROGRAMS ADDED INCLUDE READY-TO-INJECT VERSION OF TEDUGLUTIDE FOR TREATMENT OF SHORT BOWEL SYNDROME​

* ‍INITIAL PROGRAMS ADDED INCLUDE FIXED DOSE COMBINATION OF GLUCAGON AND EXENATIDE FOR TREATMENT OF OBESITY​

* ‍EXPANSION OF PORTFOLIO CREATES NEW PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)