Sept 20 (Reuters) - ADOMOS SA:

* H1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET INCOME EUR ‍​1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 807,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING INCOME EUR 1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 788,000 YEAR AGO

* THANKS TO THE 50% INCREASE IN ITS ORDER BOOK, REAL ESTATE ACTIVITY SHOULD BE EXCELLENT IN H2‍​

* ADOMOS SHOULD SEE ITS RESULTS AND CASH POSITION GROW STRONGLY OVER WHOLE OF 2017