BRIEF-ADP reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $0.91

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc

* ADP reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

* Q1 earnings per share $0.90

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 6 to 8 percent

* Q1 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.06 billion

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ‍raising fiscal 2018 revenue growth outlook to 6% to 8%​

* Automatic Data Processing - ‍worldwide new business bookings declined 3% for quarter; reaffirming 5% to 7% increase in fiscal 2018​

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ‍ADP expects full year diluted earnings per share to be down 1% to up 1%​

* Automatic Data Processing - ‍continues to anticipate adjusted EPS growth and adjusted EBIT margin to be below guidance ranges in first half of fiscal 2018​

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ‍continues to anticipate adjusted EPS growth and adjusted EBIT margin to be above previous guidance ranges in H2 2018​

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ‍anticipated fiscal 2018 pre-tax restructuring charges of about $30 million related to our service alignment initiative​

* Automatic Data Processing Inc - ‍anticipated fiscal 2018 pre-tax proxy contest charges of about $27 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: