BRIEF-Adtalem Global Education Entered Into A Stock Purchase Agreement On Dec 4

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC SAYS ON DECEMBER 4, 2017, CO ENTERED INTO A STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION - AGREEMENT INCLUDES EARN-OUT ENTITLING ADTALEM TO PAYMENTS UP TO $20 MILLION PAID OVER A 10 -YEAR PERIOD BASED ON UNIVERSITY‘S FREE CASH FLOW

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC - ADTALEM HAS COMMITTED TO TRANSFERRING UNIVERSITY WITH A MINIMUM WORKING CAPITAL BALANCE OF $7.5 MILLION

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC - ADTALEM AGREED TO SELL DEVRY UNIVERSITY TO COGSWELL EDUCATION, LLC

* ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION - CO TO SELL OUTSTANDING EQUITY INTERESTS OF DEVRY UNIVERSITY AND DEVRY NEW YORK INC. TO BUYER FOR DE MINIMIS CONSIDERATION