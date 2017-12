BRIEF-Adtran Q4 Revenue Expected To Be About $125 Million​

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Adtran Inc:

* ADTRAN, INC. ANNOUNCES REVISED FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE AND EARNINGS ESTIMATE

* ‍REVENUE FOR FOURTH QUARTER IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $125 MILLION​

* ‍NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.01​

* ‍GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR QUARTER, ASSUMING DILUTION, ARE EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.04​

* ‍CURRENT EXPECTATIONS ARE THAT REVENUE FOR Q1 OF 2018 WILL BE IN RANGE OF Q4 OF 2017​