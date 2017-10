Sept 27 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc

* Aduro Biotech announces first patient dosed in Phase 1 clinical trial of personalized immunotherapy pLADD based on proprietary neoantigen technology

* Aduro Biotech Inc - ‍trial is seeking to enroll approximately 10 patients with metastatic colorectal cancer that is MSS​