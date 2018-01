Jan 5 (Reuters) - Aduro Biotech Inc:

* ADURO BIOTECH INC - JENNIFER LEW HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ADURO BIOTECH ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* ADURO BIOTECH - GREGORY SCHAFER WILL BE STEPPING DOWN AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER IN EARLY MARCH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)