July 2 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking Se

* Adva Optical Networking to acquire MRV Communications, Inc.

* Adva Optical Networking - wholly owned subsidiary of Adva NA Holdings shall submit cash offer to MRV Communications shareholders of $10 per share

* Aggregate purchase price amounts to approximately $69 million

* Purchase price will mainly be financed by proceeds of bank financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)