Feb 6 (Reuters) - Advance Auto Parts Inc:

* ON JAN 31, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JANUARY 31, 2017

* ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDED TERMINATION DATE OF 2017 CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JANUARY 31, 2022 UNTIL JANUARY 31, 2023