BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 17, 2017 / 10:22 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Advance Data Services of Tencent chairman's foundation cuts stake in Tencent - HKEx filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings Ltd

* Says chairman Pony Ma’s Huateng Global Foundation’s Advance Data Services sells Tencent Shares during Oct 10-13 worth a total of HK$2.1 billion ($268.99 million) - HKEx filing

* Says chairman Pony Ma’s Ma Huateng Global Foundation’s now owns 8.63 percent of Tencent after the transactions from 8.69 percent previously - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2ywg05N

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8070 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
