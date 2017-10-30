BRIEF-Advanced Accelerator announces $3.9 bln all cash proposed tender offer by Novartis

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa

* Advanced accelerator applications announces $3.9 billion all cash proposed tender offer by Novartis

* Novartis will make cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of co, including ADS, for $41 a share and $82 per ADS​

* Deal ‍represents 47 percent premium to 30 volume-weighted trading days prior to unaffected share price on nasdaq on Sept 27

* Board‍ members, management supportive of transaction; have entered into irrevocable undertakings to tender co's shares into offer​