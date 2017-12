Dec 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Accelerator Applications Sa :

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF NOVARTIS TENDER OFFER

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS - UNIT OF NOVARTIS COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE ALL OF CO‘S ORDINARY SHARES FOR $41.00/SHARE, $82.00/ADS

* ADVANCED ACCELERATOR APPLICATIONS SA - OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 12:00 MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JANUARY 19, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: