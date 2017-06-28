FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems, on June 22, 2017 co, units entered into second amended, restated credit agreement
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 28, 2017 / 8:59 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Advanced Drainage Systems, on June 22, 2017 co, units entered into second amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Drainage Systems Inc:

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - on june 22, 2017 co, units entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement - sec filing

* Advanced Drainage Systems Inc - pursuant to agreement lenders have committed to provide company a $550 million revolving credit facility

* Advanced drainage systems - agreement has option to increase such revolving credit facility or incur new term loans in amount of up to $150 million

* Advanced drainage systems inc - on june 22, company and guarantors entered into second amended and restated private shelf agreement with pgim, inc

* Advanced drainage systems - shelf notes shall bear interest at fixed interest rate and have maturity date not to exceed t10 years from date of issuance Source text (bit.ly/2snvvpX) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.