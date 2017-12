Dec 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc:

* ADVANCED ENERGY ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; APPOINTS INTERIM CFO

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC - ‍THOMAS LIGUORI, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS RESIGNING EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2018​

* ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES INC - TOM MCGIMPSEY WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS