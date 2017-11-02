BRIEF-Advanced Info Service posts qtrly net profit of 7.47 bln baht

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl :

* Qtrly net profit 7.47 billion baht versus 6.53 billion baht‍​

* Qtrly revenue 38.58 billion baht versus 37.10 billion baht‍​‍​

* Expects FY17 consolidated EBITDA margin to improve and stay in the range of 42 percent-44 percent ‍​

* For FY17 total cash capex is expected to be in the range of 40 billion baht-45 billion baht for both mobile and fixed broadband‍​

* Dividend policy is revised to a minimum 70% payout of net profit from 2017 onwards‍​

* Expects investment in fixed broadband of around 5bln baht in 2017

* For FY17 expects consolidated service revenue (excluding IC) to improve 4 percent-5 percent yoy