BRIEF-Advanced Info Service says qtrly net profit 7.22 billion baht

July 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Info Service Pcl

* Qtrly net profit 7.22 billion baht versus 9.60 billion baht

* Qtrly total revenue 39.08 billion baht versus 36.48 billion baht

* Dividend policy is thus revised to a minimum 70% payout of net profit from 2017 onwards

* FY total cash capex (excluding spectrum payment) seen in range of 40 billion baht - 45 billion baht for both broadband & fixed broadband

* Expects FY consolidated service revenue (including IC) to improve 4-5% YoY