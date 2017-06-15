BRIEF-‍Advanced Pharma says voluntarily recalling all unexpired lots of nitroglycerin products

June 15 (Reuters) - Advanced Pharma Inc:

* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency

* ‍advanced Pharma says voluntarily recalling all unexpired lots of nitroglycerin products produced at houston location from March 3, 2017 to May 31, 2017​

* ‍advanced Pharma says ‍recall based on lab test indicating lower than expected potency on some compounded nitroglycerin injection

* ‍advanced Pharma says ‍to date, advanced pharma has not received any reports of product complaints and/or adverse events related to products​