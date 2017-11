Nov 7 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd

* Qtrly profit for period rmb 14 million versus rmb 13.7 mln‍​

* Qtrly ‍revenue rmb257.4 million versus rmb218.1 million

* ‍expects its revenue for q4 of 2017 to increase on a yearly basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: