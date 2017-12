Dec 20 (Reuters) - Advanced Share Registry Ltd:

* ‍ EXPECTS HY PRE-TAX OPERATING PROFIT TO BE $1.4​ MILLION

* - INTENDS TO PAY A FULLY FRANKED INTERIM DIVIDEND OUT OF PROFITS FOR HALF YEAR TO DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍ INCREASED ACTIVITY DURING ANNUAL REPORTING SEASON​

* EXPECTS OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE AT NORMAL LEVELS DURING THE REMAINDER OF THE YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: