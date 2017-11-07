BRIEF-Advansix reports Q3 earnings per share $0.68

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc
* Advansix announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 sales rose 13 percent to $367 million
* Advansix Inc - sees capital expenditures tracking to about $90 million for full year 2017
* Advansix Inc - sees 4Q 2017 planned turnaround impact on pre-tax income to be about $20 million
* Advansix Inc- 2018 global nylon industry conditions expected to be similar to 2017
* Advansix - “expect ammonium sulfate fertilizer prices to rise seasonally, challenging agriculture fundamentals through 2018 spring planting season” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: