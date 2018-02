BRIEF-Advansix Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.31 Including Items

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Advansix Inc:

* ADVANSIX ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 43 PERCENT TO $370 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.31 INCLUDING ITEMS

* 4Q17 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.31, INCLUDES $1.71 ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT

* 2017 TAX ACT EXPECTED TO HAVE FAVORABLE IMPACT ON NET INCOME AND CASH FLOW

* 2018 ESTIMATED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 25%

* ADVANSIX - SEES ABOUT $30 MILLION UNFAVORABLE IMPACT TO PRE-TAX INCOME IN 1Q 2018 DUE TO WEATHER-RELATED TEMPORARY PRODUCTION ISSUE AT HOPEWELL FACILITY

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES EXPECTED TO BE $110 TO $120 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* COMPANY RECORDED AN APPROXIMATELY $53 MILLION ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT IN Q4 OF 2017 TO REFLECT TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* QTRLY DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT $0.60